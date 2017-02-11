Sanchez on a double as Arsenal see off Hull City

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Feb 11 – Alexis Sanchez scored a controversial goal as Arsenal beat Hull 2-0 to keep good on Arsene Wenger’s vow that the Gunners were still in the title race.

Wenger claimed in the build-up to the game that his side were still capable of overhauling Chelsea’s lead at the top, despite a run of results that had left them 12 points adrift of the Blues going into the Saturday lunchtime fixture.

And the Gunners, who lost to Watford in their last home game, started well. After seeing a clutch of chances go begging, Arsenal finally took the lead in the 34th minute in controversial circumstances; the ball ricocheting into the net off Alexis Sanchez’s hand.

While Arsenal carried the strongest threat, Hull always looked dangerous on the break, with Oumar Niasse seeing a header pushed over the Petr Cech in the first half and then another well saved by the Arsenal keeper at the start of the second.

But Hull had serious cause for feeling aggrieved 10 minutes into the second half when a long ball over the top looked to play Lazar Markovic through on goal, only for him to be flattened by last man Kieran Gibbs. Astoninshingly, the full-back got away with a caution only with the Tigers feeling as the last man he should have seen red.

Arsenal looked lacklustre thereafter but did score a second from the penalty spot in injury time through Alexis again after Sam Clucas was sent off for a handball on the line.

Full report to follow…