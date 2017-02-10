Ulinzi Stars lose to Libya’s Benghazi in Cairo

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 10- Ulinzi Stars began their CAF Confederations Cup campaign on a low after losing 1-0 to Libya’s Al Hilal Benghazi in a match played behind closed doors at the Cairo Military Academy Stadium in Egypt on Friday.

Ahmed Abar hit the back of the net two minutes into the second half though the Ulinzi side argued the goal might have been scored from an offside position.

The military side picked pace in the match in the final 20 minutes, threatening mostly through set pieces and had two calls for penalties turned down.

“We played very well, applied pressure in the final minutes but we were unlucky not to score. We can get something in the return leg,” Ulinzi Stars CEO Captain Godwin Baraza told Capital Sport from Cairo.

They will return to the country on Saturday with their focus on the return leg to be played in a week’s time at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani in Nairobi.

Ulinzi will need to win the return leg by a margin of more than two goals to advance to the first round. If they advance, Benjamin Nyangweso’s charges will have another trip to Egypt where they will be lined up against Smouha.