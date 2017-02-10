Jack Wilshere could leave Arsenal

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Feb 10 – Jack Wilshere admits he may leave Arsenal at the end of the season as he considers his options after his loan spell at Bournemouth.

The midfielder went on loan to the Cherries in search of regular games and remains determined to help them maintain their Premier League status.

Looking past the next few months, the 25-year-old is uncertain where he will end up playing. His contract with Arsenal expires in 2018.

“I’m concentrating on the next three or four months and then I’m not sure what is going to happen,” Wilshere told Sky Sports. “At the end of the season, when I sit down and think, that [regular playing time] will be a big factor.

“I need to play, that is why I came here. Bournemouth gave me that opportunity.

“At the end of the season, when we see what I have done at Bournemouth, I will have a couple of weeks off on holiday and then think about it.”