Osumba excited ahead of Tusker return

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 9 – Tusker FC midfielder Brian Osumba can’t wait to don the yellow and black shirt in a competitive match after returning to full training following a year out with a broken leg.



The 2013 Kenyan Premier League midfielder of the year suffered the freak injury in December 2015 in a motorcycle accident and spent the whole of the 2016 season watching from the sidelines as he recovered.

“It was very painful for me to sit out and watch on TV as the boys played and I couldn’t even get to the pitch. It has been a difficult one year but I am glad that all that is behind me now. The recovery period has not been easy especially the last two months,” Osumba, formerly with KCB told Capital Sport.

After resuming full training under the tutelage of new head coach George ‘Best’ Nsimbe, Osumba now hopes to return to his best and he is aware of the task of getting playing time will not be an easy one.

“I feel my muscles are now stronger. I can kick a ball and run very well without difficulty. My aim now is to get back to the top and I know the journey is not easy. Hopefully in the next two months I’ll be back to the top,” he added.

Osumba will hope to accumulate a few minutes under his belt on Saturday when Tusker hosts Mauritian side AS Port Louis 2000 in the first leg of the CAF Champions League preliminary round first-leg at Nairobi’s Kasarani Stadium.

“Playing in the Champions League is great and for me, I am working hard to see whether I can impress the coach and get a few minutes. Of course I don’t expect to start because I am not yet at fully fit. As a team, we hope we can get to the group stages because the path now is a bit manageable,” Osumba noted.

Nsimbe, who took charge of the team in January after the departure of Paul Nkata to Bandari, says he is 75 percent done in terms of getting his starting team and has been impressed with the input of the players in training.

“Everyone is working hard and I am happy that we are getting ready for that important match. Our target remains to qualify for the group stages and though it is a tough call, we will work hard to achieve that,” Nsimbe noted.