Ogweno, Ottamax to be ‘redeployed’ at Gor

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 9- Gor Mahia assistant coach Tom Ogweno and goalkeeper trainer Mathew Ottamax will be redeployed at the club to duties outside the first team after falling out with head coach Jose Marcelo Ferreira ‘Ze Maria’.

The two have been conspicuously missing off the team’s training sessions with Ferreira having expressed his reservations working with them from last season.

Efforts by the club management to bridge the difference between the two and the head coach were futile and they have now set on recruiting their replacements.

“When the head coach says he is not comfortable working with certain individuals definitely, you have to listen to him. The coach had some problems with them and we tried to solve, but he maintained he could not work with them,” Gor Mahia deputy Secretary General Ronald Ngala told Capital Sport.

He adds; “They will not be part of the main team technical bench but we are looking at other roles for them, maybe in the youth team.”

The Brazilian coach had hinted at ‘indiscipline’ as the reason as to why he did not want them as part of his backroom staff.

“As a team, we have rules, not only for the players but for everyone, even the coaches. When you don’t follow those rules, then you cannot be part of the team,” the tactician said in a past interview.

Meanwhile, Ngala says their former keeper trainer Charles ‘Korea’ Omondi will not be taking up the vacant job left by Ottamax despite having been with the team during their friendly match against Thika United a fortnight ago.

“We are looking at possible replacements but we have not yet made a decision. We will do so soon enough,” Ngala added.