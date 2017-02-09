Allegri coy on Arsenal job speculation

Shares

ROME, Italy, Feb 9 – Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri refuses to confirm or deny the speculation linking him with a move to Arsenal at the end of the season.

Gunners boss Arsene Wenger’s current deal expires this year as he is yet to sign a new contract, which has led to reports claiming that Allegri is being lined up as his successor.

However, the Bianconeri boss had no interest in fueling the speculation, when he spoke after Juve’s 2-0 win over Crotone on Wednesday.

“I won’t deny or confirm anything,” Allegri told Mediaset Premium. “I am in sync with the club, now we have to focus on winning.

“At this time of the season the media always says I’m leaving, even when things are going really well.”

Juventus chief executive Giuseppe Marotta also expressed his belief that Allegri will continue his work at Juve.

“Aside from the fact we have a contract with Allegri, I think there are still great targets we need to achieve together and our rapport is very good,” Marotta told Mediaset Premium.

“There is no reason for him to leave Juventus as there is great mutual admiration and affection.”