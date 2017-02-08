‘Man United too small for Griezmann’

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Feb 8 – Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo isn’t concerned he will lose star player Antoine Griezmann to a “small” club like Manchester United.

The 25-year-old, who has become a target for United boss Jose Mourinho, recently signed an extension to his Atleti deal that will keep him at the club until 2021.

When asked whether or not he thought Griezmann would consider a move to them Red Devils, Cerezo joked: “Manchester United?…Small team.”

With the French international having recently signed a new deal, Cerezo added: “I believe in the contracts that people sign, that goes for [Diego] Simeone and Griezmann.”

He had earlier in the week told Cadena COPE: “Every time I see Antoine I give him a hug.

“Antoine is a fantastic player and loves life at Atletico.”