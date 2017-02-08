Ivanovic says Mourinho is special

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Feb 8 – Former Chelsea defender Branislav Ivanovic has heaped the praise on Jose Mourinho, claiming that the ‘Special One’ moniker is well deserved.

The Serbian brought an end to his nine-year spell at Stamford Bridge in January, signing a two-and-a-half-year contract with Zenit St Petersburg.

During his time playing under Mourinho, Ivanovic helped the team claim the 2014/15 Premier League title, and experienced why the current Manchester United boss is considered to be among the world’s best managers.

“They call Mourinho the Special One, and I think he is,” Ivanovic told Sport Express.

“If you win, his trust knows no bounds. He will make you fulfil the potential you were not even aware of.

“Training was unique under Mourinho. He sometimes plays mind games with the press, but when it comes to the most important things, the matches themselves, he is always very serious.

“Mourinho helps to develop the best qualities – professional and personal. You can’t be indifferent to him. You either love him or hate him.

“That’s what makes him special. I am glad that I had a chance to work with him.”