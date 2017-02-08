Arsenal have ‘mental problems’ says Henry

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Feb 8 – Thierry Henry believes Arsenal’s squad has psychological issues which prevent them from mounting a genuine challenge for the Premier League title.

Long-standing boss Arsene Wenger – who has been with the club since 1996 but is out of contract at the end of the season – has come under pressure for the Gunners’ perceived failure domestically over the last decade.

Two-time Premier League winner Henry, though, believes Wenger should stay on at the Emirates despite his side once again falling off the pace following their 3-1 defeat to Chelsea last week.

“Personally, I don’t think Arsene has to go,” he told RMC.

“Does he have to change his tactics or his way of doing things? I don’t know if he’s willing to do that.

“But the work he has to do at the moment is difficult because it is mental work. What I saw against Chelsea is a mental problem. And it’s not easy to manage.

“For now, something is missing.

“I think there is quality in this team, but is there enough to win the championship?

“I think Arsenal players are not aware of what they can achieve. At some point, you have to believe in your chances of winning. It takes self-management and self-discipline in the group.”