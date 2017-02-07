Zabaleta backs Aguero after being dropped

Shares

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Feb 7 – Pablo Zabaleta is not concerned with the current furore surrounding the benching of striker Sergio Aguero.

The Argentine, who has scored 11 goals this season, has seen his place in the Manchester City starting line-up taken by new signing Gabriel Jesus in recent games.

The Brazilian justified his selections with some vital goals, as he opened his Premier League account in the 4-0 win over West Ham on Wednesday before scoring both goals as City overcame Swansea 2-1 on Sunday.

His international teammate Zabaleta though insists Aguero will come through this period after saying: “He will be okay, he’s a mature guy.”

He added: “Listen, years ago it was [Carlos] Tevez, [Mario] Balotelli, [Edin] Dzeko and Kun [Aguero].

“It’s not the first time he’s been dropped. We need a strong squad to win titles.”

With Guardiola opting to utilise a 4-3-3 formation, there is only place for one out-and-out striker, but Zabaleta still feels the players could yet work well together.

“Of course, if the manger decides to play them both together, they could do that,” he added.

“But we play in a 4-3-3 with one central striker, two wingers wide. That’s why probably at the moment one of them needs to play up front on his own.”