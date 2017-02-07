Martial rubbishes reports of Man United exit

Shares

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Feb 6- Manchester United forward Anthony Martial has dismissed rumours he is to leave the club in the summer.

Newspaper reported at the weekend that the French hitman was preparing a big money move to PSG after being forced out of Old Trafford by United boss Jose Mourinho.

Martial, however, replied to the gossip on Monday with a tweet, which read: “Don’t listen (to) the papers it’s wrong thanks. Come on United.”

The rumours came about just days after Mourinho had spoken frankly about the 21-year forward, who was United’s top scorer last season with 17 goals in all competitions.

“He has to perform better than the others who are competing for the same positions (if he wants to start),” Mourinho said.

“His position is one where we have lots of options. Do you want me to leave (Henrikh) Mkhitaryan out? I can’t.

“The players pick themselves. I am just there to analyse what they do and try to be fair with them.”

Martial joined United from Monaco in September 2015 in a deal potentially worth of up to £58m.

He has struggled to cement a place in the first team under Mourinho and has not featured at all in the last three Premier League games.

It’s not the first time Mourinho has spoken out about the player, in December he criticised Martial after the player’s agent, Philippe Lamboley, said his client was a target for Sevilla.

“Anthony has to listen to me and not his agent,” Mourinho said at the time.

“With Martial, every day I read the newspaper. ‘Martial goes to Sevilla’, ‘Martial goes on loan’, ‘Martial is not happy’. Martial has to listen to me. He is a player with amazing conditions to be a top player.”