FKF suspends 2017 KPL league till further notice

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 7 – The tussle between Kenyan Premier League (KPL) and Football Kenya Federation is nowhere to end soon after the federation suspended the 2017 Premier League until further notice.

This is after KPL on Monday went against FKF’s orders to release fixtures for the 2017 season for only 16 teams including Sofapaka and Muhoroni Youth who were relegated last week for failing to meet club licensing requirements.

Speaking on Tuesday, FKF boss Nick Mwendwa said they have invited the Joint Executive Committee on Wednesday at the Sports Dispute Tribunal with the John Ohaga led team moderating the meeting to find solution.

FKF have also opened disciplinary proceedings against KPL CEO Jack Oguda, Chairman James Musyoki, his deputy Ambrose Rachier and Mathare United chair Bob Munro for releasing fixtures for 16 teams going against FKF’s directives.

“FKF disciplinary committee will follow process and summon individuals to be heard and they will pass ruling. The three have brought the game into disrepute. We take serious exceptions as a federation in what KPL said in their statement as well as Rachier’s letter going against clear directives,” Mwendwa declared.

“It’s a few of the chairmen who have been doing this for 14 years. We can’t keep extending these wars.”

Mwendwa insisted that the league will feature 18 teams after promoting Nzoia United, Kariobangi Sharks, Nakumatt FC, Zoo Kericho, KCB and Vihiga United.

While admitting they are ready to work with KPL, Mwenda reiterated that no club will feature in the top tier league if it’s not licensed because the decision was agreed by the Joint Executive Committee that includes representation from both sides.

“We are ready to work with KPL and we won’t interfere with running of the league. The Tribunal ruling gave a go ahead for an18-team league to start this season pending agreement of finances which was done. The matter to relegate teams that don’t meet the club licensing criteria was approved at the AGM,” the FKF Chief added.

He hopes Wednesday’s meeting will settle the issue once and for all.

