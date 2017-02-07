Avram Grant ends reign as Ghana coach

Shares

ACCRA, Ghana, Feb 7 – Avram Grant has ended his time as Ghana coach after more than two years in charge of the Black Stars.

The Israeli’s contract is shortly to expire and at the Africa Cup of Nations, where Ghana finished fourth, he said there would be no renewal.

Grant said he had met with Ghana FA president Kwesi Nyantakyi and informed him “the time is right for me to move on to a new challenge”.

He led Ghana to the Nations Cup final in 2015 and the semi-finals this year.

While he was unable to end Ghana’s more than 30-year wait for a fifth title – beaten on penalties in the final against Ivory Coast two years ago and losing to Cameroon in the last-four this time – Grant has once again made them contenders.

When he took the role in November 2014, Ghana were still reeling from a turbulent World Cup campaign in Brazil, where they failed to win a single match against a backdrop of off-field issues.

“I’ve hugely enjoyed my time in Ghana taking over after the disastrous 2014 World Cup campaign and rebuilding the squad to reach the final in the African Cup of Nations for only the second time in 23 years, and also the semi-final of this year’s competition,” he said.

“And the passion and loyalty of the supporters is something I’ll always remember.”