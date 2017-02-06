Zlatan hungry for more goals at Man United

Shares

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Feb 6 – Zlatan Ibrahimovic says he has not yet hit his goal target after becoming the oldest player to net 15 goals in a Premier League season.

The 35-year-old scored as United brushed aside champions Leicester 3-0 on Sunday to close the gap on the top-four to two points.

Ibrahimovic has scored more than 20 league goals in four of his previous five seasons and he says he is on track to surpass that benchmark once again.

The Sweden veteran said: “I have a target in my head but I will not say it, and we are not there yet.”It’s something I do every year and it’s nothing new. I keep producing. I had 27 goals last year. The statistics so far have the same reach like the other years.”

United have not lost in the Premier League since October but drew their previous three matches before a sweeping win at the King Power live on Sky Sports 1HD.

When asked if his side were back in the hunt for the Champions League places, Ibrahimovic said: “I think so. It was a big gap a few months ago but it is smaller now.

“I think we are our own enemy. If we had won our games and got the points we should have got then the situation would be totally different but okay, we look at the other teams and hopefully they lose points.”

-By Sky Sports-