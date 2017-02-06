Sydney Sevens win a perfect ending – Senatla

Shares

SIDNEY, Australia, Feb 6 – Springbok Sevens all-time try-scoring record holder, Seabelo Senatla, said the team’s back-to-back tournament wins in Wellington and Sydney was the perfect way for himself and Kwagga Smith to end their current involvement with the team.

Senatla and Smith will now join up with the Stormers and Lions respectively for the upcoming Super Rugby competition.

“I am not gone forever, so would say it was a great way to press pause in my sevens career,” said the Senatla, who has scored 189 career tries since becoming a Blitzbok in 2013.

Senatla, the current World Rugby Sevens Player of the Year, was named Player of the Final in both the Wellington Sevens and Sydney Sevens and scored 17 tries in these two tournaments.

“I am at a good place at the moment and very fortunate. Moving to fifteens is a nice challenge though and something I am looking forward to,” he added.

Smith said the team played to their strengths in beating USA, Australia and England on Sunday to win the title.

“Here is a great winning culture and we are a band of brothers,” he explained.

“We went out there today and played the way we wanted to play. It is sad to go, but it will always be sad to leave this team and there will never be a right time.”

Senatla and Smith was named in the Tournament Dream Team in Wellington and Sydney, with team-mate, Justin Geduld, joining them in Sydney.

Springbok Sevens captain, Philip Snyman, was also full of praise for the two departing players. “We know they will do well in Super Rugby, they will be back one day and then they will just slot back into the band of brothers. We wish them well,” he said.

Snyman was pretty pleased with the two wins.

“We have played great rugby over two weekends and we achieved everything we wanted to,” he added.

“We cannot ask for more. In the final we played like we planned. Our defensive system was great and that paved the way. We have something pretty special going, but only hard work will keep us there.”