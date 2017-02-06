Players are confident with me – Ranieri

Shares

LEICESTER CITY, United Kingdom, Feb 6 – Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri insists that he has the full support of his players after his side slipped deeper into relegation trouble following a 3-0 defeat at home to Manchester United on Sunday.

After a goalless first 42 minutes at the King Power Stadium, the Foxes found themselves 2-0 down at the half-time break after goals by Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Juan Mata scored early in the second stanza to give the Red Devils maximum points but pushed their hosts closer to the drop, something that seemed unthinkable from last season’s fairytale champions.

Ranieri’s team sit 16th on the Premier League table, just one point from the bottom three, with the manager having to fend off questions that their is unrest in the dressing room.

The Italian told Sky Sports: “Journalists ask about the players, and whether they are happy with me, and I can tell you they are happy with me.

“Until the first goal, we were in the match. We were playing to our philosophy, trying to press, trying to do something good.

“We are together, I have full confidence in the players, and also the players are confident with me.”