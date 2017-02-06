Heineken extends three year UEFA Champions League deal

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 6 – Ahead of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals, Dutch brewing company, Heineken has extended its current agreement with UEFA to sponsor the most prestigious competition in Europe for a further three years.

The new agreement will see Heineken continue as an official partner until the end of the 2021 competition.

The partnership also includes the UEFA Super Cup 2018, 2019 and 2020. The deal plays an important role in supporting the Heineken brand’s business growth objectives across the world are recruiting supporters all over the globe.

The contract renewal encompasses LED Pitch boarding exposure as well as the rights to exclusive UEFA Champions League content, such as Back Stadium Tour and UEFA Champions League Trophy Tour, presented by the beer brand.

Heineken Global Sponsorship Director, Hans Erik Tuijt said; “Heineken has enjoyed a long and successful partnership with UEFA for more than 20 years, and we look forward to continuing this. Our global ‘Champion the Match’ integrated campaign is live in over 100 markets this season.”

“Through this, as well as our acclaimed UEFA Champions League Trophy Tour, we create engaging fan experiences that go beyond the 90 minutes of the match. This activity compliments our other long-standing partnership platforms; Formula One, Rugby World Cup and James Bond,” he added.

“We are thrilled to sponsor the UEFA Champions League for another 3 years which demonstrates the continued commitment and support of the beautiful game. We are delighted to extend the connection of the Heineken Brand with the UEFA Champions League and its passionate supporters across East Africa,” noted Heineken East Africa General Manager Uche Unigwe.

The UEFA Champions League will return on the night of Valentine’s Day, February 14 where Barcelona entertains French side Paris Saint Germain while Benfika welcome Borussia Dortmund.

On February 15, champions Real Madrid host Napoli while Arsenal travel to Germany to face Bayern Munich.