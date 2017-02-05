Spurs can still catch Chelsea – Pochettino

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Feb 5- Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino insisted that the title race is still open after his team defeated Middlesbrough 1-0 on Saturday.

Harry Kane buried a penalty at White Hart Lane to ensure that Spurs closed the gap on the Blues to nine points.

“We need to understand that from September [Chelsea] have only lost once, against us,” he said. “That speaks well about us.

“At the same time we have to believe. We need to believe always. I think we showed we were much better and deserved the win.

“I think in the last few games the opponents have played very deep and closed the gaps, difficult to break down. It’s important the control we showed today and the chances we created.”

The win takes Spurs second in the league standings, and Kane is happy for whatever points they can pick up, and is hoping to keep pace with the Blues until the end.

“We created the chances we just weren’t finishing them,” Kane said. “We are delighted with the win. No game is easy in the Premier League. We’ll take 1-0.

“We have a strong squad, stronger than last season. We can rotate players and keep them fresh. We want to win trophies. Hopefully we can.”