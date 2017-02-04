Kenya football family mourn Sofapaka’s Orao

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 4- Barely a month-and-a-half after signing for Sofapaka, midfielder Manasseh Orao has passed on at his rural home in Migori after losing the battle from a short illness.

The former Nairobi City Stars man was yet to start training with Batoto ba Mungu after being given sick leave having fallen ill moving in and out of hospital.

“His situation got worse on the night of Friday (February 3) and on Saturday (February 4) during the team’s morning training session we received the news of his demise. Manasseh was full of promise with his best times of his career ahead of him. He had a lot of hopes in the club and his future,” Sofapaka said in a statement on Sunday.

The news was received with shock by Kenyan football fans who were saddened for a 26-year old midfielder who leaves behind a wife and two kids.

Sofapaka assistant coach John Baraza who was instrumental in his signing from City Stars was shuttered with the news.

“He was the first player we signed in December. I had watched him at City Stars and he had done really good for them and I knew he was going to be a great player for us. It is great more so because we never even actually had to train with him,” Baraza offered.

“He called when we started training and he said he would not be able to report due to illness, but we were expecting him after he recovers. Hearing of his death is sad.” The former Kenyan international revealed.

His former coach at Nairobi City Stars Dennis Okoth had great words of the midfielder whom they signed in June from Kisumu.

“It is news that got us with a lot of shock. He is a great player and he showed what he can do with his performance for us in the second leg last year. He was a boy with a great future and in the next two years, he would have been one of the best,” Okoth said.

He added; “The country has lost a talented boy and we only have to pray for his family now. We worked with him so well and his career was on the trajectory. It is sad.”

His would be new team mate at Sofapaka George Maelo was equally saddened;

“We expected him anytime but it is so sad that he is not able to be with us. He was a player we knew was going to make an impact in the team. May God comfort his family,” Maelo noted.

At Capital Sports we pass our condolences to friend and family. May his soul rest in peace!!!.