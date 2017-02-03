Wenger eyeing up Monaco winger Mbappe

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Feb 3 – Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger reveals the club are keeping a close eye on Monaco winger Kylian Mbappe, who he believes could be as good as Gunners legend Thierry Henry.

Mbappe made his debut for Marseille two seasons ago as a 16-year-old and has steadily become a key member of head coach Leonardo Jardim’s first XI.

Despite still being only 18, the playmaker has made 16 appearances in all competitions for Monaco in the current campaign, scoring six goals and creating another six.

While Wenger was reluctant to brand the young star as the next Henry, he did admit the pair shared many of the same attributes.

“He is not exactly Thierry Henry but it is true that he has similar qualities and the future and talent is similar,” Wenger told the Ligue 1 show.

“The potential is similar, after that if he has the same level of motivation, desire and intelligence that Thierry has, and the next two to three years will tell us that, then he can be very promising.

“The guys that have super talent are already playing at 18. Those who are not playing at 18 or 19 do not have that exceptional talent and he does play over here at the top level. He is a guy who is electric like Thierry was, can dribble, can pass and is efficient.

“We follow him, we know him very well, and he is developing well. He extended his contract with Monaco last season and so it’s Monaco who are going to decide his future. He could be another Thierry Henry.”