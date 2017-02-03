Toure insists City will keep chasing Chelsea

Shares

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Feb 3 – Yaya Toure says the Manchester City squad remains confident of overhauling Chelsea and win the Premier League title.

City moved to within 10 points of the Premier League leaders on Wednesday after beating West Ham 4-0, while Chelsea had to settle for a 1-1 draw against Liverpool.

Previously, manager Pep Guardiola suggested 10 points might be too big a gap to close, but Toure is confident they have what it takes to do just that.

“When you look at me, I never give up,” Toure told reporters on Thursday.

“But football is not about the talk outside the pitch it is about what goes on the pitch. We have to perform.

“It is quite difficult for us. Chelsea have been playing one game a week and we are fighting in a lot of competitions so it is quite hard.

“You see the solidity of Chelsea and a win at Liverpool would have made it very difficult for us. But we are not thinking about Chelsea – we are thinking about us.

“Just get the job done, keep it going and perform like we did.

“We have to do those kind of performances. Normally we play well – but we have to win.”

City take on Swansea City in their next Premier League match on Sunday.