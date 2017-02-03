Klopp will regret Sakho departure says Ferdinand

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Feb 2 – Former England defender Rio Ferdinand believes Jurgen Klopp has made a mistake by allowing his ‘best defender’ leave the club this transfer window.

The fall-out of Mamadou Sakho and the Liverpool head coach has been well documented over the past 12 months and his decision to join Crystal Palace on a loan deal, on transfer deadline day, came as no surprise.

However, Ferdinand feels the physically imposing France international could have been a key component to a sustained title challenge for the Reds in the Premier League.

“I think he’s Liverpool’s best defender when he’s fit and available,” the told The Mirror.

“Last season he was very good and I think they’ve missed him this season. He was their leader at the back.

“He’ll be a great addition to Crystal Palace because he will add a bit of pace and aggressiveness to the back four.”

The Eagles forked out a reported £2million to secure the 26-year-old on loan for the remainder of the campaign.