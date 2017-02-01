Sin-bin could be introduced by Ifab

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Feb 1 – Sin-bins for yellow-card offences in football could be given the go-ahead as early as next month.

Football’s law-making body Ifab will look at the proposal at its annual meeting in London in March.

The measure has been tested in Uefa development competitions and some amateur leagues in recent years.

If approved, sin-bins will come in at youth and amateur levels and could be introduced to the professional game within two to three years.

Other proposals to be discussed at the meeting include allowing national associations more freedom to decide on the number of substitutions in a game.

The move is intended to help the development of the game at lower levels, “by promoting and encouraging more people to take part,” the International Football Association Board agenda reads.

There is also a line in the release about “fairness” and that “particular focus will be given to the role of the captain and how her/his responsibilities could be enhanced as part of a move to improve on-field discipline and create better communication between players and match officials”.

This is likely to refer to a suggestion by Marco van Basten, the chief technical officer of governing body Fifa, that only the captain should be able to speak to the referee.

Ifab is made up of Fifa and the four British home associations – the FAs of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland – and is responsible for making the final decision on law changes.

By BBC