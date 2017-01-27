Wanyama boost Quins ahead of Impala clash

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 27 – Kenya Sevens international Frank Wanyama is one of six changes made for Kenya Harlequin ahead of their Kenya Cup Ngong Road derby against neighbors Resolution Impala Saracens on Saturday at the RFUEA Grounds.

Wanyama who missed last weekend’s 38-22 win over Nondescripts will slot in at outside center, former Impala man Pius Shiundu starts ahead of Dennis Muhanji on the wing with Isaac Adimo restored to the starting line-up, his inclusion seeing Kevin Keegan move to fullback while Eric Shikuku is rested.

Also missing from the match are Dennis Omusula, James Kang’ethe and Kevin Umbuge who have been replaced by Edward Oseko, Victor Odera and Edward Shitanda.

Kabras v KCB

At the KCB Sports Club in Ruaraka, Kenya Cup leaders KCB welcome defending champions Kabras Sugar.

Kenya Simbas lock Oliver Mang’eni returns to the KCB starting fifteen as head coach Curtis Olago named his squad.

Mang’eni, rested for last weekend’s 70-0 mauling over Mean Machine is one of seven changes to last weekend’s starting line-up, the other changes seeing George Asin, Peter Waitere, Rocky Aguko, Marlin Mukolwe, Collins Wanjala and the Kilonzo siblings ( Jimmy and Peter).

They are slotted in for Peter Karia, Francis Mwita, Martin Owila, Mike Wanjala and Stafford Abeka who will all start off the bench. Felix Ojow and Jacob Ojee are rested and do not feature in the match day squad.

Nakuru v Western Bulls

Nakuru RFC face Western Bulls at the Nakuru Athletic Club looking to build on last weekend’s 19-17 win away to champions Kabras Sugar as they seek to return to the Top Six playoffs and compete for a third Kenya Cup crown.

The former champions sit seventh on the log as a result of a patchy spell that has seen them win four, draw one and lose three of their eight fixtures to date.

The Wanyore must also guard against any form of complacency that may creep in as a result of last weekend’s triumph over the champions in Kakamega.

Geoff Ominde was their talisman last weekend and will once again be tasked with bringing out the best of the Wanyore.

Howard Okwemba’s Western Bulls sit 11th on the log, they are fighting the threat of relegation and as it stands, must win every match ahead of them.

They do have a challenge on their hands but can exploit Nakuru’s rather unusual vulnerability this season, use it to their advantage and run off with a result to keep their hopes of staying in the Kenya Cup alive.

Other Kenya Cup fixtures on the day will see Mean Machine play Mwamba while Nondescripts take on Strathmore Leos in the day’s early kick off at the Jamhuri Park.

The match between Homeboyz and Kenyatta University’s Blak Blad has been postponed as the Deejeyz are attending the burial of their departed player Andrew Wekesa who will be laid to rest in Lugari on Saturday.

Match Day 10 Fixtures

Homeboyz v Blak Blad – Postponed

KCB v Kabras Sugar – 4.00pm, KCB Sports Club

Nakuru v Western Bulls – 4.00pm, Nakuru Athletic Club

Mean Machine v Mwamba – 4.00pm, UoN Grounds

Kenya Harlequin v Resolution Impala Saracens – 4.00pm, RFUEA

Nondescripts v Strathmore Leos – 2.00pm, Jamhuri Park