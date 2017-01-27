Muniafu back as Impala makes four changes

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 27 – Kenya Simbas lock Simon Muniafu will play his first match of the season for Resolution Impala Saracens as the Gazelles made four changes to the team to lock horns with Kenya Harlequin in the Kenya Cup return leg and Ngong Road Derby on Saturday at the RFUEA Grounds.

Muniafu will come in ahead of fellow international Erick Kerre, who will be off the bench.

The Sarries lost the first match 28-15 and they will; be looking to bounce back to remain on course for the playoffs as they sit fifth on 25 points.

Other changes will see Edgar Obino come in at loosehead prop, replacing James Kubasu who starts from the bench this weekend.

Tyson Okoth returns to the squad as back-row but at the blindside at the expense of the usual Joel Omer who is a replacement this weekend.

The only change in the back-line sees the more physical Derrick Mayar replace Quinto Ongo at the right wing. Ongo will start in the same position in the Eric Shirley Shield match at 2pm.

“None needs a second invitation to this fixture but the boys are only focused on the league aspects of the match,” says Fred Ollows, Director of Rugby at the Resolution Sarries.

“We are looking to play the full 80 and that’s why the starting team and their replacements will all have a part to play. It will be a cracker of match,” he added.

STARTING XV

1 Edgar Obino

2 Kelvins Karani

3 Anthony Orege

4 Davis Makori

5 Simon Muniafu

6 Tyson Okoth

7 Paul Mutsami

8 Duncan Ekasi (C)

9 Samson Onsomu (VC)

10 Mohammed Omollo

11 Brian Opar

12 Samuel Motari

13 Anthony Nyandigisi

14 Derrick Mayar

15 Robin Kiplang’at

REPLACEMENTS

16 Daniel Ndome

17 James Kubasu

18 Erick Kerre

19 Joel Omer

20 Richard Sidindi

21 George Okowa

22 Leon Adongo

23 Dennis Karani