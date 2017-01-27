Ghana hopeful on Gyan fitness

Shares

OYEM, Gabon, Jan 27 – Ghana are hopeful that skipper Asamoah Gyan will be able to feature in Sunday’s Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final against DR Congo after tests on an injury he suffered on Wednesday proved encouraging.

A Ghana FA statement said the striker had returned to the team’s base in Oyem in northern Gabon to continue treatment on the thigh injury he picked up in the 1-0 defeat to Egypt in their last group game in Port-Gentil.

“Tests in the Gabonese capital of Libreville have shown that the injury is not as bad as initially feared,” said the statement.

“Gyan has now joined the Black Stars camp in Oyem to undergo treatment to make him fully fit.”

Gyan, the former Udinese, Rennes and Sunderland striker, is currently on 99 caps and 49 goals for his country.