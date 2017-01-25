Coutinho signs new Liverpool long-term deal

Shares

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Jan 25 – Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho has signed a new long-term contract at the club.

Sky sources understand the Brazil international has penned a deal that runs until 2022 and that no release clause has been inserted into the contract.

Coutinho, who recently returned from a six-week lay-off with an ankle ligament injury, has scored six goals in 18 appearances for Liverpool so far this campaign.

“I would like to thank everybody at the club, first of all,” Coutinho told the club’s website.

“I am very happy to sign a new contract here. It is a club that I am very grateful to and this shows my happiness here. I will work much harder to repay the belief shown in me.

“I signed this new contract to stay here for a few more years because it’s a great honour for me. It gives me great happiness because I was welcomed here with open arms by everyone at the club and the supporters right from my first day. I am very thankful to this football club for everything.”

He added: “I am the kind of person that works very hard in trying to get better every day. I am always trying to learn, so this will be no different from what it was before my injury.

“Of course, with my injury things got a bit more difficult and I wasn’t playing for quite a while.

“When you come back, of course it is too difficult to be at the same level, but I have been working very hard each day in order to carry on producing good performances on the pitch to help the team achieve victories.

“The last few games were not so good but we are ready to stand up again and carry on fighting.”

Manager Jurgen Klopp said: “We have total belief in our project, but when a player of Phil’s calibre and status commits for this length of time it shows that our faith is shared throughout the game. He knows he can fulfil his dreams and ambitions here at Liverpool. This is a big statement.

“I look forward to seeing Phil create many more great memories and moments for this club.”

The 24-year-old joined Liverpool from Inter Milan in January 2013 under the management of Brendan Rodgers and quickly established himself as a first-team regular under the Northern Irishman.

Coutinho has arguably produced the best form of his career since Klopp replaced Rodgers as Liverpool manager in October 2015, scoring 17 goals in 51 appearances under the German.

His fine form has seen him linked in the national press with a move to Barcelona, with Brazil World Cup winner Rivaldo insisting his compatriot has the talent to shine at the Nou Camp.

Coutinho is likely to feature for Liverpool in their EFL Cup semi-final second-leg against Southampton at Anfield on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports 1 HD from 7.30pm, with the Reds aiming to overturn a 1-0 deficit.

