Xhaka in hot water over ‘racial abuse’

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jan 24- Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka is being investigated by London police after he allegedly racially abused an employee of Heathrow Airport on Monday evening.

The Switzerland international, who was sent off during Arsenal’s 2-1 win over Burnley in the Premier League at the weekend, has already been questioned by the authorities, although the investigation is ongoing.

The incident reportedly took place at Heathrow’s Terminal 5, although Xhaka denies any wrong-doing.

Xhaka claims he did not speak to the member of staff directly and denies saying anything offensive.

“Police were called at 19:29hrs on Monday, 23 January following an allegation that a member of staff had been racially abused at Heathrow Airport, Terminal Five,” a Metropolitan Police statement read.

“The allegation was made by a third party. Officers attended and spoke with a man in his 20s.

“He was not arrested. He voluntarily attended a west London police station where he was interviewed under caution. Enquires continue.”

Arsenal have refused to comment on the incident, saying it is a police matter and not of their concern.