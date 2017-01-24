Rooney in ‘happy place’ with United

Shares

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Jan 24 – Wayne Rooney said he is committed to Manchester United after his record-breaking 250th goal, as reports linking him with a move to China continue to swirl.

The 31-year-old eclipsed Sir Bobby Charlton’s goal-scoring record for the club with a free-kick to equalise in injury time to secure a 1-1 draw against Stoke City on Saturday.

However, after losing a regular starting spot with United, speculation has grown that he might sign up to play in the Chinese Super League.

Rooney, though, has said that while he would like more game time, he is committed to the United.

“Of course, I’m committed to the club,” Rooney said on Sunday. “I’ve been at the club a long time and you know football is a strange game and anything can happen, things change very quickly, but I’m happy at Manchester United.

“Of course, as I’ve said before, I want to play more games, but I’m in a happy place at the moment.”

With his Old Trafford contract set to expire in June next year, manager Jose Mourinho has started Rooney in just 17 of their 34 games across all competitions.

His five goals have brought him to 250, with the record a delight to the England international.

“[It means] a hell of a lot,” Rooney said. “It’s difficult at the moment to be over-pleased because of the result — two points dropped — but in the grand scheme of things it’s a huge honor for me. It’s something I never expected when I joined the club, but I’m really proud and hopefully there’s a lot more to come.”

The tributes flowed following the game, led by the man he overtook.

“He’s a true great for club and country,” Charlton said. “It’s fitting he is now the highest goalscorer for both United and England.”

Pele tweeted: “Congratulations @waynerooney for being a tremendous talent and a great representative of your club and country.”

Mourinho also had praise, but had one eye on results.

“It’s been going on too long. I think it’s an amazing achievement, something not to forget, and I think you should speak about Wayne’s record today and tomorrow for 24 hours a day and then let him be a normal guy.

“Obviously he is a legend in the history of our club and English football, but the record is in his pocket and now we just want to let him be a normal player and try to score more goals.”