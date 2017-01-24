Olunga joins Chinese side over Galatasaray

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 24 – Harambee Stars forward Michael Olunga has completed a move to Chinese Super League division side Guizhou Hengfeng Zhicheng FC from Djurgårdens IF on undisclosed fee.

Olunga, 22, was released by Swedish top tire side Djurgårdens IF after both clubs agreed to sell the player who had three years remaining on his contract.

Newly promoted side Guizhou Zhicheng Hengfeng had enquired about the forward and were reported to be ready to meet the Sh467mn (40mn Swedish Krona) fee asked for by Djugardens.

Djugardens Sporting Director Bosse Andersson confirmed the move to Swedish website Expressen on the striker who scored 12 goals in his debut season after joining as a free agent from then Kenyan champions Gor Mahia.

Olunga had attracted interest from Turkish club Galatasaray and Russian giants CSKA Moscow after a stellar debut season in Europe.

-Developing story-