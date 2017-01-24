De Gea ‘really happy’ at Manchester United

Shares

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Jan 24- Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea says he is “really happy” at Manchester United even though his long-term future remains a topic of discussion.

The Spain number one nearly left the Old Trafford club for Real Madrid in 2015, and after an administrative error meant the move didn’t materialise, the Spanish giants have remained an admirer of the former Atletico Madrid youth product.

Speaking to MUTV, De Gea has reiterated that he remains commited to the Red Devils and that he is enjoying working with Jose Mourinho.

“I feel really well on the pitch. I’m really happy to play for United and Spain and I’m feeling very strong on the pitch,” the 26-year-old said.

“I need to keep this level until the finish of the season.

“Everything is easy when you win and when the run is good. You win and you never lose so everything is easy and everyone is happy. We now need to be really focused to keep winning.

“I think we are defending really well but we are keeping the ball for more time and I think this is key. We have more possession of the ball and are creating more chances so that is why we are conceding fewer goals and fewer opportunities. We have great players and have a lot of confidence.”

Mourinho’s side is unbeaten in the last 17 matches in all competitions and go into Thursday’s EFL Cup semi-final second leg clash with Hull City with a handy two-goal advantage.

Nevertheless, De Gea insists United won’t take their opponents lightly, as they search for their first piece of silverware under their new manager.

“It’s a special game as, if you win, you’re at Wembley and in another final,” he added.

“It is one where we want to be there, of course. We played well at Old Trafford and scored two goals and they didn’t score. That was the most important thing, we are two goals in front, but we know we are going to be in a war in Hull. We’ll need to play good football.

“We had difficult games [in earlier rounds] against Manchester City and West Ham – they were not easy matches but we have been really good in the cup and played very well, especially against City. I think we deserve to be in the semi-finals.

“I really want to win that competition. I don’t have a League Cup winners’ medal and I am going to be really happy if we win it. We are always hungry. We are Manchester United. We’re always trying to be in the finals at Wembley because we always want to win.”