Zlatan sings Rooney’s praises

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Jan 23- Manchester United star Zlatan Ibrahimovic was full of praise for captain Wayne Rooney after the striker broke the club’s all-time goal scoring record on Saturday.

With the Red Devils 1-0 down against Stoke at the Bet365 Stadium and facing a disappointing defeat, United were awarded a free kick from an acute angle just outside the box.

Rooney stepped up to hit a stunning curling effort into the far corner to both break Sir Bobby Charlton’s long-standing record and earn his side a valuable point.

“He’s a complete player. Off the field he’s a real leader and on the field he’s just complete,” Ibrahimovic said. “He helps his team-mates well and has that big quality – he knows how to score goals, knows how to assist.

“But he works very hard, he’s got a good attitude and spirit. Everybody knows what Wayne is. But this country has to appreciate him.

“I don’t see any other strikers like him today. Give me some names. Tell me. And still you’re not happy.

“It’s amazing. He’s the top scorer of the club and I’m very happy for him.

“It’s a big thing you know – many great players have been here and his name is right on top.

“I’m very proud to have been on the same field as him when he did it and hopefully he can continue to do what he’s doing.”