Wenger charged with misconduct after Burnley dismissal

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jan 23 – Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has been charged with misconduct by the Football Association following Sunday’s game with Burnley.

Arsenal’s manager was livid when Burnley were awarded a stoppage-time penalty to equalise at the Emirates Stadium and it saw the 67-year-old sent off by referee Jon Moss.

Wenger then stood in the tunnel to watch the closing moments of the match but was told he had to leave by fourth official Anthony Taylor. The Frenchman shoved the fourth official twice as stewards stood between them.

'It is alleged that in or around the 92nd minute, he used abusive and/or insulting words towards the fourth official.

‘It is further alleged that following his dismissal from the technical area, his behaviour in remaining in the tunnel area and making physical contact with the fourth official amounted to improper conduct.

‘He [Wenger] has until 6pm on 26 January 2017 to respond to the charge.’

Following his charge Wenger could face a lengthy ban from the FA, despite apologising for arguing and pushing Taylor during Arsenal’s dramatic 2-1 win against Burnley on Sunday.

Addressing the incident in front of the media post-match admitted regretting his actions.

He said: ‘I thought I could watch it from the corridor [of the tunnel]. I regret everything. I should have shut up, gone in and gone home. I apologise for that.

‘Look, it was nothing bad. I said something that you hear every day in football. Overall nine times out of ten you are not sent to the stands for that.

‘If I am, I am, and I should have shut up completely. I was quite calm the whole game, more than usual. But just in the last two or three minutes… what I am particularly upset about, it is better I do not talk about that.’

