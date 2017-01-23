Mourinho won’t stand in the way of Rooney departure

Shares

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Jan 23 – Jose Mourinho claims he will not stand in the way of captain Wayne Rooney leaving the club with rumours brewing of a potential switch to the Chinese Super League.

Reports from the Mirror claim the club’s record scorer has been offered a £700,000-a-week deal by champions Guangzhou Evergrande and their fierce rivals Beijing Guoan and Mourinho says it’s up to the 31-year-old to decide if he wants to remain at the club.

“I don’t know, it’s up to him,” he told reporters. “I don’t like to be critical of players who decide to go to China. It’s their life, it’s their organisation of their life, their organisation of their career.

“I know some of my colleagues think they are more important than they are and think they can interfere in the lives of other people, but I’m not that sort of guy.

“Everybody is responsible for their own life. I’m not critical with anyone,” Mourinho added.

“To be honest, in Wayne’s case, I have no idea because he has never mentioned it to me.”