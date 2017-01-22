Sanchez fires Arsenal to second

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jan 22 – Arsenal moved up to second in the Premier League table as they beat Burnley 2-1 in a dramatic encounter at the Emirates.

Shkodran Mustafi bagged the first goal, his first for Arsenal, in the 59th minute to break down the Clarets’ resistance.

The Gunners were forced to play the last 25 minutes with 10 men as Granit Xhaka was given his marching orders by Jon Moss.

Moss then awarded the visitors a penalty in injury time, which boyhood Arsenal fan Andre Gray converted to earn a share of the spoils.

However, the drama was not to be over, as the referee then gave the Gunners a penalty after Koscielny had been struck by a high boot in the seventh minute of added time. Alexis Sanchez slotted past Tom Heaton, much to the relief of the Arsenal fans.

More to follow…