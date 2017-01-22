It was no problem playing centre back, says Wanyama

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 22- Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama said he didn’t see a problem going back to centre back late on in his side’s 2-2 draw with Manchester City on Saturday after the injury suffered by defender Toby Alderweireld.

With another defender Kevin Wimmer having been substituted at the start of the second half, head coach Mauricio Pochettino pulled Wanyama back to the heart of defense, being at his best to thwart danger from the likes of Kevin de Bruyne and Sergio Aguero.

“When Toby got injured I thought they would put put in another centre back and when I saw Harry Winks coming then I knew I had to go back. But that’s no problem. For a few minutes I just had to concentrate because I know city are sharp in front,” Wanyama told the club’s official TV after the game.

Spurs were trailing 2-1 after two mistakes at the back handed City the lead but South Korean forward Son Heung-Min swept the side level in the 77th minute for them to salvage a point.

“It was a good moment (when we equalized) and it felt really nice. From that moment on we had the belief that we could get more because we are a fit team and even if we would stretch for another 40 minutes with the same tempo we knew we can go on and create something,” the midfielder added.

With the point, Spurs moved second on the log with 46 points, six behind leaders Chelsea and Wanyama has admitted it was not their best game.

“It was a tough game in a tough place to come but at the end we got something. At the end of the season it can be a massive point for us. We have to keep on going and now we go back and train harder to get back to our level and winning ways in the next game,”

“Games like today show how great everyone in this team is. The team spirit is just unbelievable because we kept on fighting even though we were not playing our level but we showed we can dig deep and get something.” The midfield enforcer added.

Spurs next assignment will be against Wycombe Wanderers in the FA Cup next weekend before facing relegation threatened Sunderland in a league fixture three days later.