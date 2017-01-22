Klopp can’t explain Swansea shock

Shares

LIVERPOOL, United Kingdom, Jan 22- Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp wasn’t sure how to explain Saturday’s 3-2 loss to struggling Swansea City at Anfield.

Fernando Llorente scored a brace early in the second half, but the Reds hit back with a double from Roberto Firmino before Gylfi Sigurdsson banged in the winner for the Welsh side.

“I have no explanation for this in this moment,” Klopp said. “There were for four or five possibilities for having a challenge and in the end, one guy is free in our box, so that makes no sense.

“We came back and played really good.We deserved the first goal, we deserved the second goal but the most disappointing moment was the third goal.

“They had luck in the right moments, they weren’t in front of our goal maybe more than the three times [they scored]. Is it fair? Maybe not. But is it deserved? Yes, because they took their chances.”

The points lifts the Swans out of the relegation zone, for now at least, and match-winner Sigurdsson says they would have been happy with less, but executed their gameplan to perfection.

“Even a point at Anfield would have been a very good result for us, but I think it shows the character of the team that we wanted to get the win and push on a little bit towards the end, and we got the goal,” the Iceland international told BT Sports.

“The big man [Llorente] is obviously very strong in the box and we need to get the delivery into him and onto his head. He is very strong in the air.The work of the team defensively was outstanding and the gameplan worked perfectly.”