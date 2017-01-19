Touch rugby in memory of Wekesa set for Sunday

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 19 – Kenya Cup side Homeboyz RFC will hold a touch rugby tournament January 22 at the Jamhuri Showground in memory of prop forward Andrew Wekesa who died on Sunday.

Wekesa was a Homeboyz player who was reportedly murdered by thugs in Mlolongo, Machakos County.

The touch rugby, which is open to everyone, will start at 3pm with a fundraiser set to take place after the game at the same venue.

Burial date for Wekesa has not been settled yet but Saturday, January 28, 2017 has been set as a tentative date subject to confirmation from the family.

Police were on Tuesday given seven days by Mavoko Law Courts to complete investigation into Wekesa’s murder after three suspects were arrested.

Wekesa, a 2016 graduate of the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology joined Homeboyz in 2011 upon completion of his secondary education at the Kakamega High School.

He had a one-year stint at the Resolution Impala Saracens in 2014 before returning to Homeboyz where he last featured in their 33-32 Kenya Cup defeat to the Strathmore Leos on Saturday 10 December 2016.

He also played for the Kenya U19s at the 2011 Rugby Africa U19 Championships, represented franchise sides Chui and Papa in the 2013 and 2014 Rugby Super Series and was part of the provisional Kenya Simbas squad in 2013.