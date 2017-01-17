United out of Premier League title race – Vidic

Shares

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Jan 17 – Former Manchester United defender Nemanja Vidic has admitted that the Red Devils have no chance of winning the Premier League following their 1-1 draw with Liverpool on Sunday.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s late header ensured United got a point from the match and preserved his side’s unbeaten run, which has now extended to 16 games across all competitions.

Nonetheless, United still remain in sixth place on the Premier League standings and are 12 points behind league leaders Chelsea.

While Vidic doesn’t see United winning the Premier League title, he admitted that a top three finish is not out of the question.

“Realistically we are out of the title race,” Vidic told ESPN. “That’s my opinion. But, in recent weeks, the way we have played is encouraging. If we keep playing like that then the top three is our target.

“After 1-0 [down], you take the 1-1. In the first half, we played well. We had three or four good chances and didn’t take them. If you want to win the match, you have to take the chances we had.

“In the second half, we didn’t play as good as in the first one – but we scored a goal. Ibrahimovic showed his class again. One chance, one goal. Overall, 1-1 is a fair result.”

The Red Devils are in the running for some silverware though as they are still alive in the FA Cup and EFL Cup.