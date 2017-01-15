DR Congo players end training strike

Shares

LIBREVILLE, Gabon, Jan 14 – Democratic Republic of Congo players returned to training on Saturday, a day after going on strike due to a row over unpaid bonuses at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Two days ahead of their Group C opener against Morocco, the Leopards took to the training ground at their base in the northern Gabonese town of Oyem.

No members of the squad spoke to the media, but coach Florent Ibenge and captain Youssouf Mulumbu are scheduled to give a press conference on Sunday.

Norwich City midfielder Mulumbu said the squad boycotted Friday training in a dispute over match bonuses.

“It has been the same for years and years. We prepare well for our matches and in the end there is always a problem over bonuses,” he said on Twitter.

“Having said that, on January 16 we will fiercely defend our flag” against Morocco.

Another team appearing in the tournament, Zimbabwe, initially refused to fly to host nation Gabon in a dispute over bonuses which has since been resolved.