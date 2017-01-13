I am not under pressure to prove, says Muguna

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 13- As he starts his new journey with 15-time Kenyan Premier League(KPL) champions Gor Mahia, reigning player and midfielder of the year Kenneth ‘Junior’ Muguna says he is under no pressure to prove anything despite a burden of expectation on his shoulders.

Muguna had a fairy tale 2016 season after joining Western Stima from Kisumu’s Palos FC and his consistent performances not only earned him two huge accolades in the annual KPL awards, but a contract with Gor as well.

“I know everyone is looking at me and expect me to deliver but I don’t think I am under any pressure to prove anything. Football is the same everywhere. The same way I played at Stima is the same way I will play here at Gor. I know myself and I know what I can do,” Muguna told Capital Sport.

He does not expect to find it easy cracking into head coach Jose Marcelo Ferreira’s starting team, but he reckons he can work hard enough to get a nod basing on how he has integrated with his new team mates over the last week of training.

“Getting to the starting team is the coach’s work. For me is to get into training, work hard and convince him to give me a place in the team,” the midfielder noted.

“So far I have enjoyed training and the coach is a really cool guy. He knows how to communicate with players and his methods are good. I feel quite comfortable at the team and hopefully, I can achieve great things with the club,” he added.

The 20-year old is expected to slot into a Gor Mahia midfield that was hugely weakened last year especially after the departure of Khalid Aucho.

His arrival at the club coupled up with that of Rwandese Jean Baptiste Mugiraneza has already excited the head coach who is confident the two can form a solid partnership to help the club achieve trophies this season.

“Muguna is a good player. He is young and hungry and that is what we want here at Gor. I am happy because he has come to the club because in midfield is where we struggled last season,” Ferreira said on the former Stima midfielder.

Meanwhile, Muguna has received an invite from Austria for trials and has an agreement with Gor that he will be allowed to leave. The departure to Europe is dependent on issuance of a visa.