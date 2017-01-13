Liverpool game bigger than Manchester derby, says Pogba

Shares

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Jan 13 – Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is relishing Sunday’s highly-anticipated clash with Liverpool, and says it’s a bigger match than the Manchester derby.

The Red Devils head into the contest aiming to extend their unbeaten run in all competitions to 16 games, while the Merseysiders will be looking to return to the winning trail after draws with Sunderland (EPL) and Plymouth (FA Cup) and a 1-0 defeat to Southampton in the first leg of the League Cup semi-finals.

The form guide augurs well for Jose Mourinho’s men, and Pogba says they will be targeting all three points.

“The history of fixture is well known. It is a big derby, more so than Manchester City,” Pogba told BBC’s The Premier League Show.

“The atmosphere is always very special.

“You want three points against any team, but it is more special when it comes against Liverpool.”

The last clash between these two giants of English football ended in a goalless draw at Anfield on 17 October.