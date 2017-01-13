Impala ready for Leos as Kenya Cup resumes

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 13 – Resolution Impala Saracens resumes its Kenya Cup campaign against Strathmore Leos with the return from injury of utility back Samuel Motari, scrum-half Samson Onsomu and backrow Tyson Okoth.

Motari, who recovered from a knee injury returns for the first time in six months and will be at inside centre, while Onsomu who was out with an ankle injury was last in action against Blak Blad in November last year.

Okoth was due to return from a recurrent shoulder injury and illness in the last matches of last year. The matches against Nondescripts and Blak Blad were however postponed.

“It is always good to see players come back to do battle. The returning players have put in decent shifts on the rehab front and we’re really happy for them,” Director of Rugby at Impala Saracens, Fred Ollows said.

Utility half back Mohammed Omollo takes on responsibility at fly-half after regular Nato Simiyu is reported unavailable due to work commitments.

Brian Opar, the promising former Impala Academy youngster and wonder kicker, makes his debut at blindside winger.

Robin Kiplang’at, better known for running proceedings at fly-half in the Boks set up, earns a starting fullback role with the Gazelles this weekend.

George Okowa, whose name has been synonymous with the no. 15 jersey, starts from the bench.

The Sarries needed a late rally for their 24-12 first leg win.

“We have encouraged the boys to bring out a mean streak at this stage of the competition. They have prepared well for this fixture, particularly, and are raring to go.”

The mid-season transfer window has seen Sportpesa Quins pluck three Leos’ players – Ginton Adongo, Sikukuu Mclanham and Victor Odera.

Will these changes affect the 80th minute score-board? Be at Impala Club this Saturday 14th January 2017 at 4pm.

STARTING XV:

James Kubasu 2. Daniel Ndome 3. Anthony Orege 4. Davis Makori 5. Eric Kerre 6. Joel Omer 7. Paul Mutsami 8. Duncan Ekasi (C) 9. Samson Onsomu (VC) 10. Mohammed Omollo 11. Brian Opar 12. Samuel Motari 13. Anthony Nyandigisi 14 .Quinto Ongo 15. Robin Kiplang’at

REPLACEMENTS:

Kelvins Karani 17. Edgar Obino 18. Kevin Okeyo 19. Tyson Okoth 20. Richard Sidindi George Okowa 22. David Moenga

-Story courtesy of Impala Saracens official website-