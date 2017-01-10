La Liga planning on taking FIFA to court over World Cup expansion

Shares

SPAIN, Jan 10 -La Liga are planning on taking FIFA to court to stop the World Cup expanding to 48 teams.

A senior source at the Spanish League says they will do everything possible to reverse the FIFA Council’s decision to increase the size of the tournament from 32 to 48 teams.

La Liga warned Gianni Infantino before today’s vote that they would take legal action if the FIFA president went ahead with his plans.

Infantino was told that Europe’s professional leagues had to be consulted on all decisions which affected professional footballers.

According to La Liga, that consultation did not take place.

The new format which is to be introduced from 2026 will mean the number of players taking part in the tournament will increase by 50 per cent.

The source said: “We are not happy at all. We are providing extra players but we have not been consulted. We are looking at ways in which we can challenge today’s decision.”

-By Sky Sports-