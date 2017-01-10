Koulibaly has no regrets over Senegal switch

Shares

DAKAR, Senegal, Jan 10 – Kalidou Koulibaly says he is happy with his decision to represent Senegal over the country of his birth, France.

Upon joining Napoli there were rumours of the 25-year-old earning a call-up to the France national team, but he opted for the African side after being fed up waiting for his chance with Les Bleus.

Head coach Didier Deschamps famously spoke of monitoring the progress of the former France youth international after he represented Senegal.

“I waited for a long time for a call-up for Les Bleus,” he told reporters. “I know there was a possibility at the time of my arrival at Napoli, but I have made my decision now and I don’t regret it.

“Senegal have a magnificent team. There are young players, a lot of whom have played in France and now in England. I was watching the programme without really paying attention and then I heard my name. He [Deschamps] must have missed something. I don’t blame him for it.”

Despite never winning the continental showpiece before, the Teranga Lions come into the 2017 edition in Gabon as one of the favorites for the title, with the likes of Koulibaly, Idrissa Gueye, Sadio Mane and captain Cheikhou Kouyate leading the charge for head coach Aliou Cisse.

-By Kwese Sport-