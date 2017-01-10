Injera listed for SOYA Sportsman of the Year

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 10 – Record breaking try scorer Collins Injera is among the nominees in the Sportsman of the Year category for the 2016 Safaricom Sports Personality of the Year Award (SOYA) that will be held January 20 at Nairobi’s Carnivore Grounds.

Injera had a standout 2015/16 World Series Sevens season, first equaling then breaking Santiago Gomez Cora’s long standing 230 try scoring record before finishing the season with an all-time high 235 tries.

He was also part of the Kenya Sevens squad that claimed a maiden series title when they posted a 30-7 win over Fiji to win the Main Cup title at the Singapore Sevens.

Other nominees include Olympic champions Eliud Kipchoge, David Rudisha and Conseslus Kipruto as well as Sweden based footballer Michael Olunga.

The two men’s national teams; Kenya Simbas and Kenya Sevens will battle it out with Kenyan Premier League champions Tusker FC, National Super League winners Nzoia United and reigning Kenya Hockey Club champions Butali Sugar Warriors.

The voting process

From your Safaricom line, dial *279*1*1 for Collins Injera, *279*3*1 for Kenya Sevens, *279*3*4 for the Kenya Simbas

Elgon Cup Dates Confirmed

The dates for the 2017 Elgon Cup have been confirmed. Uganda will host Kenya in the first leg in Kampala on Saturday, June 10 with the return leg in Nairobi on Saturday, June 24.

The Nairobi fixture doubles up as the opening round of the 2017 Africa Cup.

Named after Mount Elgon, a mountain straddling the Kenya-Uganda border, this competition has been played between the two sides since 2004.

Kenya are the current champions after reclaiming the crown last year with 93-34 aggregate score, winning the first leg 48-10 in Kampala, following it up with a 45-24 win in Nairobi.