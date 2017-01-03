Zimbabwe in chaos ahead of AFCON

Shares

HARARE, Zimbabwe, Jan 3- Zimbabwe’s preparations ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon have been thrown into chaos by a row over accommodation and financial issues.

BBC Sport has learned the team refused to stay at the Zifa Village training facility, saying it is sub-standard and have been booked at a Harare hotel by Footballers Union of Zimbabwe.

The team was also unable to use the national sports stadium for training because a Sh6,000 ($60) fee had not been paid.

They had to use a high school instead.

It is unclear why the fee was not paid, given a mobile network provider announced a Sh25mn ($250,000) sponsorship for the Warriors two weeks ago to cover all of the team’s needs for their Nations Cup campaign.

Zimbabwe’s first match of the 14 January to 5 February tournament is against Algeria on 15 January. They will also face Tunisia and Senegal in Group B.

