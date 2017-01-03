Wenger slams ‘uneven’ fixture schedule

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jan 3- Arsene Wenger is unsurprisingly astonished at the uneven rest periods for clubs over the Christmas period.

Certain clubs appeared to be at an advantage with an extra rest day or two over their opponents during a busy run of games over the festive period.

Only Chelsea, of the title contenders, enjoyed more time off over the past week or so than the Gunners, but the Arsenal boss nevertheless bemoaned the congested schedule.

Arsenal played West Brom on Monday, Crystal Palace on Sunday, and face Bournemouth on Tuesday, while Southampton, who had the least rest between games, lost all three of their ties.

Liverpool, meanwhile, had three days less recovery time the current league leaders, Chelsea.

Wenger told reporters: “In 20 years it is the most uneven Christmas period I have seen on the fixture front.

“The difference of rest periods is absolutely unbelievable, compared to the other teams it is unbelievable.”

He added that it is not the league that dictates the fixtures but rather the television stations that show the games.

“I don’t know any more whether the Premier League is the master of the fixtures.

“We have to accept that television chooses the games – but I must say on that front that some teams have a bit more luck than others.”

Up next for Arsenal is a trip to Bournemouth, with Wenger concluding: “Every game is so difficult in this Premier League that we go now into a game in 48 hours’ time with a big handicap on the fixtures.”