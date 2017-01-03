Guardiola drops retirement hints

Shares

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Jan 3- Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has dropped a major bombshell after claiming he is reaching the end of his career and won’t coach into his 60s.

The 45-year-old made the startling revelation prior to his side’s 2-1 win over Burnley on Monday, in an interview with American television network NBC.

“I will be at Manchester for the next three seasons, maybe more,” Guardiola said.

“I will not be on the bench until I am 60 or 65 years old. I feel the process of my goodbye has already started.”

He added: “I am arriving at the end of my coaching career, of this I am sure.”

When asked about his comments after the match, Guardiola explained: “It (City) might be one of my last teams.”

Guardiola started his coaching career at Barcelona’s B team in 2007 and was subsequently named first-team coach ahead of the 2008/09 season, following the sacking of Frank Rijkaard.

During his time at the Nou Camp, the Spaniard claimed three consecutive La Liga titles, the Champions League on two separate occasions (2008/09, 2010/11) and two Copa del Rey titles, amongst others.

He went on to enjoy a hugely successful spell at German giants Bayern, before joining Manchester City at the start of the current campaign.