Debuchy unhappy Wenger blocked Man United move

LONDON, United Kingdom, Dec 29- Out-of-favour Arsenal right-back Mathieu Debuchy says he “did not appreciate” Arsene Wenger standing in his way when Manchester United came calling.

The France international has found himself frozen out at the Emirates Stadium since losing his first-team place to Hector Bellerin after dislocating a shoulder in January 2015.

Debuchy featured just twice in the Premier League for the Gunners last season, which finished with him spending a six-month loan at Bordeaux, while he has made a solitary outing off the bench this term.

The 31-year-old defender admits he cannot fathom why Wenger blocked his move to Old Trafford during the January 2016 transfer window and is hoping to leave the club next month, with a return to his homeland at Marseille a possibility.

“I wasn’t playing a lot, it was United, there’s nothing else to say. For me, it was almost unexpected, but the coach said no,” Debuchy told L’Equipe.

“It’s something I did not appreciate. He wasn’t using me, so I didn’t see his interest in doing that.”

He added: “[I want] a way out. I want to take on a new challenge, to get back into it, to simply do my job properly. At a given time, you miss the excitement, the adrenaline…

“I told my agents to get back to me only if there was something concrete. But Marseille is Marseille. Even if the results have been a bit difficult, it’s still one of the biggest clubs in Ligue 1. Also, there is a great project being put in place with a coach I know well.”